810 (2018-064 March 14) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2018-064 March 14)

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on March 5, 2018.

Ordinance No. 1857

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2018 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF OMAK, RECOGNIZING REVENUES AND APPROPRIATING ADDITIONAL FUNDS IN THE EQUIPMENT RENTAL CAPITAL PURCHASE FUND FOR PURCHASE OF A POLICE CAR

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the February 20, 2018 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

