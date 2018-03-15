810 (2018-067 March 14) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1186

(2018-067 March 14)

CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON

ORDINANCE NO. 1186

AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Amending the 2018 Budget Ordinance No. 1185 To Appropriate Additional Revenues and Expenditures To the Sanitation Fund - 401. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.

ADOPTED: March 06, 2018

Craig Attwood

City Clerk-Treasurer

