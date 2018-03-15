810 (2018-069 March 14) Notice of Application NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Brewster

(2018-069 March 14)

Notice of Application

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Brewster has received and accepted as complete an application from Jose and Graciela Aparicio of Brewster, Washington for the approval of a two-lot short plat. Lot 1 will be 10,468 sq. ft. and Lot 2 will be 10,468 sq. ft. Both lots will be served by City water and sewer.

Date of permit application: March 1, 2018

Date of determination of completeness:

March 5, 2018

Date of this notice of application:

March 14, 2018

Comment Period ends:

April 4, 2018

Project Description: The applicant proposes two lot short plat of parcel #3024140120.

Copies of the complete application file may be viewed at City Hall with a copy available for the cost of reproduction.

Project Location: The subject property is located at 603 W. Griggs Ave. within the NW ¼ of the SE1/4 of Section 14, T. 30 N, R 24 EWM.

Project Applicant: Jose and Graciela Aparicio, Brewster, Washington

Required Permits - New water and sewer connection, demolition permit

Required Studies: None

Existing Environmental Documents: No, exempt from SEPA

Comments: Written comments on the application may be made in writing to the City of Brewster City Clerk, PO BOX 340, 105 Third Street, Brewster, WA 98812 by 4:00 pm April 4, 2018. Any person wanting to obtain standing for appeal of any final action by the City must submit comments in writing.

