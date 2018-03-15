820 (2018-065 March 14, 21) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

(2018-065 March 14, 21)

STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ADD A POINT OF DIVERSION AND TO CHANGE A PORTION OF THE PLACE OF USE AS AUTHORIZED UNDER S4-01245C

TAKE NOTICE:

That on January 5, 2018, Aston Irrigation Association of Omak, applied to add a point of diversion and to change a portion of the place of use as authorized under the above-referenced S4-01245C.

That said S4-01245C authorizes the diversion of 3.2 cfs, 641 ac-ft/yr, of water from the Okanogan River from a point located within Government Lot 3 of Section 20, T. 34 N., R. 27 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

That said water is authorized for the purpose of irrigation of 145 acres within the SE¼ of Section 19, T. 24 N., R. 27 E.W.M., Okanogan County, and for irrigation of 18 acres within the NE¼NE¼ of Section 30, T. 34 N., R. 27 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

That the applicant proposes to add a point of diversion from the Okanogan River located within the NE¼ of Section 36, T. 34 N., R. 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

That the applicant proposes to change 21.65 acres of the place of use authorized under S4 01245C to include lands within the W½ of Section 30, and Government Lots 2 and 3 of Section 31, all within T. 34 N., R. 27 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: March 21, 2018.

