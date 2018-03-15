820 (2018-066 March 14, 21) REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST Letters of Interest will be received by Aging & Adult Care

(2018-066 March 14, 21)

REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST

Letters of Interest will be received by Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington (AACCW) for provision of the Stanford model of Chronic Disease Self-Management Education workshops. Must be licensed by Self-Management Resource Center (SMR) to provide one or more of the CDSME workshops specialties including workshops in Spanish. Must have experience managing, promoting and assuring fidelity standards required of the evidence-based program are met. Target population is persons age 60 and older. The service area includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan Counties. The initial contract period is 7/1/18-12/31/18. AACCW option to renew yearly for additional 3 years. Contract amount is $12,000 for the first six months period and $24,000 for each12-month period. Payments issued monthly for workshops completed. Monthly reports and support documentation required. Must comply with EOE & ADA. Minority & women-owned businesses encouraged to apply. Letters of interest must be received by 4pm 4/16/18 at AACCW, Attn: Jill Dempsey, 50 Simon St. S.E, Suite A, East Wenatchee WA 98802. Emails will be accepted at dempsj@dshs.wa.gov.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.