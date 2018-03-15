820 (2018-070 March 14) RFQ COLVILLE CONFEDERATED TRIBES REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS TO FURNISH ENGINEERING SERVICES INCHELIUM-GIFFORD FERRY PILINGS AND PIERS REPLACEMENT PROJECT

(2018-070 March 14)

RFQ

COLVILLE CONFEDERATED TRIBES

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS TO FURNISH ENGINEERING SERVICES

INCHELIUM-GIFFORD FERRY PILINGS AND PIERS REPLACEMENT PROJECT

The Colville Confederated Tribes is inviting statements of qualifications and performance information from individuals or firms interested in providing professional engineering services for the Inchelium-Gifford Ferry Pilings and Piers Replacement Project. This agreement will be for approximately 15 months in duration with the option for the Colville Confederated Tribes to extend it for additional time and money if necessary.

The Colville Confederated Tribes reserves the right to amend terms of this “Request for Qualifications” (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description

The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of Developing Environmental Documents, Environmental Permits, Design, and Contract Documents for the removal and replacement of the existing Inchelium Ferry Pilings/Piers Installation at the landings on both the Inchelium and Gifford sides of Lake Roosevelt. There are six (6) pilings/piers assemblies located at each of the respective sides.

The major work items to be performed by the CONSULTANT may include, but are not limited to the following:

Design Evaluation of existing conditions and preparation of an engineering report outlining recommendation for appropriate action.

Prepare concept plan(s) and cost estimates as required.

Prepare Environmental documents, studies and permits as necessary.

Provide surveying related services for the collection of information to be utilized in the preparation of construction plans or as required.

Prepare complete Ad ready contract documents Package for removing and installing new pilings/piers assemblies at the Inchelium Ferry. It is preferred that structural steel pilings supports (similar to existing) with a steel beam/composite rubber bumper contact system be installed.

Conduct coordination with utility companies and regulatory Agencies in the preparation of Design Documentation, Environmental Documents and permits, construction documents, as required.

The Colville Confederated Tribes reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm(s) for any subsequent phases associated with this project.

Evaluation Criteria

Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager

2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm

3) Ability to meet schedule

4) Approach to project

5) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards

6) Past Performance/References

Submittal

Submittals should include the following information: Firm name, phone and fax numbers; name of principal-in-charge and project manager; and number of employees in each firm proposed for this project. Submittals may not exceed 15 pages.

Please submit FOUR copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 150 Nespelem, WA 99352, no later than 3:00 p.m. on March 23, 2018. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date. Any questions regarding the RFQ process should be directed to Raynee St. Pierre, Contracts Analyst, at 509-634-2549. Any questions regarding technical requirements of the RFQ should be directed to Shawn DesAutel, P.E., CCT DOT Project Engineer.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

The Colville Confederated Tribes in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Raynee St. Pierre, Contracts Analyst, at raynee.stpierre.dot@colvilletribes.com or by calling 509-634-2549.

Title VI Statement

The Colville Confederated Tribes in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.”

Dates of publication in The Exchange: March 9th, 2018, and March 23rd, 2018.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.