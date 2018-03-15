820 (2018-071 March 14) NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE Omak School District No. 19

(2018-071 March 14)

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Omak School District No. 19 issued two determination of nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11 WAC) for the following two projects proposed by Omak School District No. 19:

2018 Modular Classrooms - North Elementary, 615 Oak St.

Add two 4,624 SF modular buildings for additional classrooms for the Early Learning Center (ELC) (pre-school) to the west of the existing school building. Demolish three existing modular classroom buildings in the southwest corner of the property. Create approximate 17,700 SF asphalt parking area with lighting at the south end of the site. Pave City alley. Create approximate 3,500 SF play surface playground area.

And

2018 Modular Classrooms - East Elementary, 715 Omak Ave.

Add 4,624 SF modular building for additional classrooms to the west of the existing school building. Remodel 215 SF inside existing building. Create approximate 30,000 SF gravel parking area at the west end of the site, to become a paved parking lot in a future phase. Future: Add another 4,624 SF modular building for additional classrooms to the west of the existing school building. Pave the 30,000 SF gravel parking area & add site lighting at the west end of the site.

After review of completed environmental checklists and other information on file with the agency, Omak School District No. 19 has determined these proposals will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of these DNSs are available at no charge from Dean Gable, Construction Manager, Hill International, Inc., (deangable@hillintl.com). The public is invited to comment on these DNSs by submitting written comments no later than March 28, 2018 to Dean Gable at deangable@hillintl.com, 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 400, Spokane, WA 99201.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.