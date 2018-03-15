810 (0218-063 March 14) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(0218-063 March 14)

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on March 5, 2018.

Ordinance No. 1856

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE 1851, THE 2018BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF OMAK, WASHINGTON, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the February 20, 2018 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.