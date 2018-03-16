Chronicle logo

Breaking News: Former administrator files claim against Omak School District

Franz supports Tonasket firefighter and DREAMer

Noe Vasquez (center) on the job as a firefighter.

Submitted photo
Noe Vasquez (center) on the job as a firefighter.

The Chronicle

As of Friday, March 16, 2018

﻿

OLYMPIA — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is going to bat for a Tonasket firefighter who faces deportation as a DREAMer.

She recently Noe Vasquez, 20, came to the United States when he was 3...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS