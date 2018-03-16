Police recover heroin, handgun from Bridgeport mobile home after months-long investigation

— Police recovered heroin, a handgun and magazines around 4 a.m. today at a Bridgeport residence suspected of dealing drugs, Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said.

A search of a mobile home at 1127 ½ Fairview Avenue allegedly revealed about one ounce of heroin (28.3 grams), a handgun with magazines and an AR-15 magazine, the sheriff said.

The mobile home’s renter, Luis (Tony) Orosco, 33, of Bridgeport, was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and felony possession of a firearm. A second suspect, Morningstar Rai St. Peter, 20, of Omak, was arrested on a felony Department of Corrections warrant for drug charges, Gjesdal said.

Both suspects were booked into the Okanogan County Jail.

After months of gathering evidence, Gjesdal’s field deputies obtained a “high-risk” search warrant for the residence – a warrant served where there are known armed persons, or the location is barricaded. However, no injuries or mishaps occurred, Gjesdal said.

Agencies that participated in the search include the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Chelan County SWAT team, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Brewster Police Department.

“This is simply excellent police work, and I commend them. This particular residence has caused great community concern due to suspicion drug dealing was going on,” Gjesdal said. “Sincere thanks to the other agencies who provided manpower to help take these criminals off the street.”