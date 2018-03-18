Chronicle logo

Breaking News: Brewster mother allegedly shot by son

Breaking News: Okanogan drive-by shooting under investigation

Brewster mother allegedly shot by son

DepositPhotos

The Chronicle

As of Sunday, March 18, 2018

﻿

BREWSTER - A local woman was airlifted to Spokane this morning after she was allegedly shot by her son, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.

Rogers said 41-year-old Ernestina Aguirre-Bobadilla was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS