Okanogan drive-by shooting under investigation

OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurredFriday night near the Blue Mountain Motel.

"When Deputies arrived they contacted a group that was standing outside trailer 25 at the location," Sheriff Frank Rogers said Sunday afternoon. "The witnesses at the scene reported they heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan. One of the witnesses advised he saw the subject point the gun in his direction and fire again and then the vehicle sped off."

Rogers said witness reported hearing four to six shots.

Deputies were able to recover several shell casings from the scene, according to Rogers.

"They also found a 1991 Honda Accord parked at the scene had several holes in it and they were able to recover one of the bullets from the vehicle," Rogers said. "They also located a concrete block building which appeared had been hit by the bullets"

"The Blue Mountain Motel and trailer court use up a lot of resources from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office," Rogers said. "Deputies are constantly responding to some disturbance or other problem at the motel."

"Over the last several years we have responded to over 200 complaints at the Blue Mountain Motel and trailer court," Rogers said.

No one was injured in incident and the case is still under investigation, according to Rogers.