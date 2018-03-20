Amazing Race-style event planned in July

— The Okanogan Chamber of Commerce has agreed to host two stops in the Okanogan County Amazing Race in July.

The race, patterned after CBS television’s “The Amazing Race,” will find teams of four trekking across the county while trying to decipher clues and meet various challenges at the different stops.

Lynn Hoover of Bouncin’ for Boobies told chamber members March 14 that she’s been wanting to have such a race for a couple years and finally decided to do it. Proceeds benefit Bouncin’ for Boobies, a local group that supports people with cancer.

The group has donated close to $8,000 over the years, she said.

The July 14-15 race will start and end at the Omak Stampede grounds in East Side Park. Up to 30 teams will follow clues to various stops from Oroville to Pateros and Conconully to the Methow Valley. Two stops each are planned in Okanogan and Omak.

The group is working on sponsors who will provide both a place for teams to stop and an activity that must be completed before teams get the next clue to take them to the next stop.

Activities may be physical feats to be accomplished, something that must be eaten or drunk or something else, Hoover said. They may be fun or something to help the stop sponsor’s business or group.

At the end of the first day, teams will end up at the Stampede grounds for a barbecue and campout. The beer garden will be open. Breakfast will be served the next morning.

The first team back to the Stampede grounds on Saturday will be the first to leave the next morning, Hoover said.

Cash prizes will be paid to the top four teams.

Bouncin’ for Boobies will make money from each team’s $100 entry fee, plus merchandise and other activities, which could include ways for a team to slow others.

While each stop sponsor must come up with an activity and volunteers to run it, Bouncin’ for Boobies board members will help, Hoover said.

“It’s right up the chamber’s alley to be a stop sponsor,” said chamber member Budd Featherly.

An initial committee of Featherly, Ted Reinbold and Janet Culp was formed.

Culp said she appreciates Bouncin’ for Boobies and its support of cancer patients. The group donated to help Culp’s husband, Trygve, who recently died of cancer.

“It really helped,” she said.

In other business, the chamber:

-Cast ballots for board positions. Bess Derting will continue as president and Bryan Cook will be vice president; both ran unopposed. Results of elections for other positions have not yet been announced.

-Heard a request from Watershine Woods of the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market for support of a poster fundraiser. The group is raising money to support the market, which opens May 5 in Okanogan and June 19 in Omak.

Sponsors will get their names on a poster drawn by Jim Anderson, Okanogan.

-Learned Okanogan chamber items – hats, T-shirts and so on – will be offered at the Vintage Fair, set for April 28 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.

-Started forming a committee to coordinate Okanogan Days, planned for June 2. The event includes a street fair, parade, farmers market, entertainment and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. A 5K run was included last year.

-Learned a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser is March 24 at the Okanogan Grange Hall.