Liberty Bell student wins honorable mention in poetry contest

Jesse Gardner
State Poetry Out Loud competitors are (front, from left) Ashley Higdon, Ellensburg High School; Isaac Lu, Cedar Tree School; Brittany Miller, River Ridge High School; Grace Orallo, Wenatchee High School; Mackenzie Woodworth, Liberty Bell High School; (back) Addi Garner, Anacortes High School; John Jones, Rainier High School; Rianna Marshall, Kamiakin High School; Alaya Mays, Camas High School; Travis McDaneld, Tacoma School of the Arts; Reily Morrison-Nelson, Okanogan High School; Kennedy Shamblin, Stanwood High School, and Janelle Thirtyacre, Eatonville High School.
OLYMPIA — A Liberty Bell High School student received honorable mention in the state Poetry Out Loud recitation contest.
Mackenzie Woodworth, a senior, was one of three students cited for honorable mention...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment