Okanogan robotics team places first in Yakima

— A robotics team from Okanogan High School took first place in the district robotics competition last weekend in Yakima.

The seven students – Chantz Popelier, Chet Craigen, Jada Rasmussen, Sam Shiflett, Francisco Custer, Addey Christmann and Weston Wood – on Okanogan FFA Robotics Team 3575 won in an alliance with Stormbots 2811 from Vancouver and IRS 1318 from Issaquah, said coach Rikki Gorman...