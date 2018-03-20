Chronicle logo

Okanogan robotics team places first in Yakima

The Okanogan FFA Robotics Team 3575 after winning the competition. Not pictured is Weston Wood.

Okanogan High School
The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

OKANOGAN — A robotics team from Okanogan High School took first place in the district robotics competition last weekend in Yakima.

The seven students – Chantz Popelier, Chet Craigen, Jada Rasmussen, Sam Shiflett, Francisco Custer, Addey Christmann and Weston Wood – on Okanogan FFA Robotics Team 3575 won in an alliance with Stormbots 2811 from Vancouver and IRS 1318 from Issaquah, said coach Rikki Gorman...

