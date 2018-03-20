Okanogan robotics team places first in Yakima

Okanogan High School
The Okanogan FFA Robotics Team 3575 after winning the competition. Not pictured is Weston Wood.
OKANOGAN — A robotics team from Okanogan High School took first place in the district robotics competition last weekend in Yakima.
The seven students – Chantz Popelier, Chet Craigen, Jada Rasmussen, Sam Shiflett, Francisco Custer, Addey Christmann and Weston Wood – on Okanogan FFA Robotics Team 3575 won in an alliance with Stormbots 2811 from Vancouver and IRS 1318 from Issaquah, said coach Rikki Gorman...
