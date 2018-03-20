Omak powerlifter return with third-place finishes

BECKY LATZEL/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Members of the Omak powerlifting team brought home two third-place trophies March 2.
OCEAN SHORES — The Omak High School boys and girls’ powerlifting teams each finished third at a meet March 2 at North Beach High School.
Nick Eiffert was first at 242 pounds for the boys...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment