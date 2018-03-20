Chronicle logo

Omak powerlifter return with third-place finishes

Members of the Omak powerlifting team brought home two third-place trophies March 2.

BECKY LATZEL/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Members of the Omak powerlifting team brought home two third-place trophies March 2.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

OCEAN SHORES — The Omak High School boys and girls’ powerlifting teams each finished third at a meet March 2 at North Beach High School.

Nick Eiffert was first at 242 pounds for the boys...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS