Omak softball splits with Kettle Falls

Photo by Al Camp
Jaelynn DeJong of Tonasket puts the softball across the plate during warmups for the second game against Pateros on March 17.
KETTLE FALLS — The Omak High School softball team split a non-league doubleheader with Kettle Falls on Saturday, winning the first game 22-16 in 10 innings and falling 13-8 in the second game.
“The first game took three hours to play,” Omak coach Rick Duck said...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment