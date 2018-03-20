Chronicle logo

Pinewood Derby: Speeding down the track

Sunrise Chevrolet was packed for the championship Pinewood Derby races March 17.

Photo by Al Camp
Sunrise Chevrolet was packed for the championship Pinewood Derby races March 17.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The top three from this year’s Pinewood Derby include (from left) No. 3 Talan Lovelady, No. 2 Jacob Randall and No. 1 Jack McDonald.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The finish was close among the top four racers in the Pinewood Derby on March 17 at Sunrise Chevrolet in Omak.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Cub Scout Pinewood Derby cars and trophies adorn a table March 17 at Sunrise Chevrolet in Omak.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Kyle Payne of Omak Pack No. 20 watches a race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

A minion is at the controls of the Omak Auto Plaza sponsor-entry on March 17.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Cub Scout Pinewood Derby cars and trophies adorn a table March 17 at Sunrise Chevrolet in Omak.

OMAK — Jack McDonald of Omak Pack 60 took first place in the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby on March 17 at Sunrise Chevrolet.

McDonald finished with a car speed of 203...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS