Chronicle logo

Residents: Guns don’t belong at school

Tonasket School District.


Tonasket School District.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

TONASKET – Guns don’t have a place in the classroom.

That’s what most attendees told the Tonasket School Board and Superintendent Steve McCullough during a regular board meeting Wednesday, March 14...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS