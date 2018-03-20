School leaders ponder safety improvements

Photo by Brock Hires
Tonasket High School sophomore Phoenix Willging (far right) addresses the Tonasket School Board about a student walkout Wednesday morning.
TONASKET — “I’m really proud of our school,” Tonasket High School sophomore Phoenix Willging told the Tonasket School Board during a regular meeting Wednesday, March 14.
Willging was the only student to address the school board over school safety concerns followings the school walkouts and protests of school safety and remembrances of the students killed last month at a school in Parkland, Fla...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment