State’s wolf population grows to 22 packs

OLYMPIA — The state’s wolf population continued to grow in 2017 for the ninth straight year, according to the results of an annual survey conducted by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The state was home to at least 122 wolves, 22 packs and 14 successful breeding pairs, based on field surveys conducted over the winter by state, tribal, and federal wildlife managers...
