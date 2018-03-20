Chronicle logo

Teams compete at cool Oroville Invite track and field meet

Girls compete in the 3,200-meter run March 17 at the Oroville track meet.

Photo by Al Camp
Girls compete in the 3,200-meter run March 17 at the Oroville track meet.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Katie Egerton of Oroville clears the pole vault bar while nearby mountains still show lots of snow. More photos will be posted online at www.omakchronicle.com.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Lonnie Cawston of Omak flies in the long jump at the Oroville Invitational track meet March 17.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Jake Bryson of Okanogan competes in shot put at track meet in Oroville on March 17.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Tandice Fletcher of Republic clears the high jump bar March 17 at Oroville track meet.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Bridgeport runners handoff during the 4x200 relay that the Fillies won March 17 at the Oroville track meet.

OROVILLE — The Okanogan High School girls’ track team was the clear-cut winner at the Oroville Invitational meet March 17.

The Bulldog girls, led by Lexi LaDoux, finished with 132 points...

