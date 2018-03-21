810 (2018-074 March 21, 28) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SURPLUS CITY VEHICLE

(2018-074 March 21, 28)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SURPLUS CITY VEHICLE Written, sealed bids will be received by Brewster Police Department, City of Brewster, 105 So. 3rd St., (POB 1074) Brewster, Washington, 98812, until 10:00 AM, Friday, January 11, 2013. The bids will be publicly opened and read on Friday, April 6th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Bids will be clearly marked on the envelope “Surplus City Vehicle - Brewster Police Department” . “No faxed bids.” The following vehicle is for sale: 2002 Ford Explorer 104K plus miles. The vehicle has a seized transmission and has not been ran for several months. This vehicle must be sold as a SALVAGE vehicle.

Minimum bid will be $1,500.00. Vehicle will need to be picked up in person, no deliveries. Vehicle may be viewed at the City parking lot across from City Hall located at 105 So. 3rd St. If you have any questions you may call (509) 689-2331, Monday - Friday. Vehicle is sold as is with no guarantees. The City may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the City that it is in the public interest to do so. Published: March 19th and 26th, 2018.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.