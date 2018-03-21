820 (2018-073 March 21 April 11) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Reference number of related documents: Auditor File No. 3121818, 3177965 TO: GRANTOR/BORROWER: Paula D. Kuehl, fka Paula D. Mahlberg

(2018-073 March 21 April 11)

Reference number of related documents: Auditor File No. 3121818, 3177965

Successor Trustee: Lukins & Annis, P.S.

Beneficiary: Mountain West Bank

Tax Parcel No.: 4028080014

Abbreviated Legal Description: Tax 14 Pt N1/2 S1/2 (Lot 38 Nine Mile Ranch, Div 1) 08-40-28

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 20th day of April, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the main entrance to the Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 3rd Avenue North, Okanogan, WA 98840, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to wit:

LOT 38, NINE MILE RANCH DIVISION NO. 1, AS PER SURVEY RECORDED IN VOLUME K OF SURVEYS, PAGES 93 AND 94, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 823796, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON

which has an address of 196 Sunset Ridge Road, Oroville, WA 98844, and Assessor’s Tax Parcel ID 4028080014,

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2007, recorded July 30, 2007 under Auditor’s File No. 3121818, records of Okanogan County, Washington, as modified by a Modification Agreement dated November 5, 2012, recorded December 3, 2012, under Auditor’s File No. 3177965, records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Paula D. Kuehl, as Grantor, to Baines Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mountain West Bank as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principal Amount Owing on Promissory Note

as of January 8, 2018: $44,405.01

Accrued Interest as of January 8, 2018:

$1,431.9

Late Charges as of January 8, 2018:

$205.31

2017 Property Taxes:

$443.14

TOTAL $46,485.37

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $44,405.01, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 30th day of July, 2007, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by Statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 20th day of April (90 days after posted). Because the obligation referred to in Paragraph III is fully matured, the entire amount owing under the Promissory Note, plus the trustee’s fees and costs, must be paid in order to discontinue the Trustee’s Sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 20th day of April, 2018, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the 20th day of April, 2018 by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

Paula D. Kuehl, fka Paula D. Mahlberg

3341 279th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98053

Paula D. Kuehl, fka Paula D. Mahlberg

321 3rd St., Unit 303

Kirkland, WA 98033-6263

Paula D. Kuehl, fka Paula D. Mahlberg

196 Sunset Ridge Road

Oroville, WA 98844

by both first class and certified mail on the 29th day of November, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above on the 6th day of December, 2017, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: 8th day of January, 2018.

LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.

Trevor R. Pincock, Trustee Address:

1600 Washington Trust Financial Center

717 West Sprague Avenue

Spokane, Washington 99201-0466

Telephone:

(509) 455-9555

