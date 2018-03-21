820 (2018-077 March 21, 28) CALL FOR BIDS TOWN OF CONCONULLY SILVER, BERNICE, AND LA UNA STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

(2018-077 March 21, 28)

CALL FOR BIDS

TOWN OF CONCONULLY SILVER, BERNICE, AND LA UNA STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Town of Conconully Town Clerk until 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read aloud.

Bid proposals may be sent by mail, or hand delivered, to the Town Clerk at Town of Conconully, Town Hall, P.O. BOX 127, 219 North Main Street, Conconully, WA 98819, prior to the opening. The envelope shall be plainly marked with “SEALED BID for the Town of Conconully - Silver, Bernice and La Una Street Improvements Project” and shall clearly indicate the name and address of the bidder. The bid opening will take place at the Town of Conconully, Town Hall, 219 N Main St, Conconully, WA 98819. Proposals received after the time fixed for opening will not be considered.

The improvements for which bid will be received are generally described below: Includes approximately 116 cubic yards of roadway excavation, 115 cubic yards of embankment compaction, 345 tons of hot mix asphalt, 375 linear feet of asphalt edge curb, 1,450 square yards of sod installation, storm sewer pipe, temporary traffic control, and related miscellaneous items.

Bids must be completed on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated on the BID PROPOSAL, and the total price shall be used for comparison of bids. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, minor defects, or to reject any or all bids.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in the amount equal to five (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the same time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the Town of Conconully.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: TD&H Engineering, 303 E. 2nd Avenue, Spokane, WA, (509) 622-2888, Harlan Engberg, P.E., (509) 622-2888, harlan.engberg@tdhengineering.com.

Bidding Documents may be examined at Spokane Regional Plan Center; Northwest Association of General Contractors; Associated Builders and Contractors; Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Room; Builders Exchange of Washington; Wenatchee Plan Center; Tri-Cities Plan Center; and Contractor Plan Center, Milwaukie, Oregon; online at www.tdhplanroom.com; the Town of Conconully, 219 N Main Street, on Mondays through Wednesdays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and on Thursdays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.; and the office of the Engineer, TD&H Engineering, 303 E. 2nd Avenue, Spokane, WA, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bidding Documents may be viewed and ordered online at www.tdhplanroom.com. Complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as “zipped” portable document format (PDF) files. The cost of printed Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office will depend on the number and size of the Drawings and Project Manual, applicable taxes, and shipping method selected by the prospective Bidder. Cost of Bidding Documents and shipping is non-refundable. Upon receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of the Bidding Documents will not be available.

First Publication: The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle Wednesday, March, 21, 2018

Second Publication: The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle Wednesday, March, 28, 2018

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.