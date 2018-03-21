820 (2018-078 March 21) The Okanogan School Board will hold its March 28, 2018 regular board meeting

The Okanogan School Board will hold its March 28, 2018 regular board meeting; the meeting will be held in the Okanogan HS/MS Library (244 5th St. South), beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.