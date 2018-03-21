Brewster general store opens doors on Main

Submitted photo
Brewster Bear Basket owners and brothers Manny and Martin Hurtado gather with their families, Brewster chamber members and Umpqua Bank employees for a ribbon cutting Friday, March 16.
BREWSTER — A small grocer – “Brewster Bear Basket” – has taken residence in The Armory on Main Street to offer snacks, dry spices, drinks, bulk items, canned goods and custom piñatas.
But the venture could be outshined by a bar-style hamburger and pizza joint planned in the same building...
