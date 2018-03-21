Omak student arrested after suspected arson

OMAK - A threatening note was discovered in a bathroom at Omak High School this morning, March 21.

Both the high school and middle school were locked down, school officials said. The Omak Police Department is investigating.

Meanwhile, an Omak High School student has been booked into the Okanogan County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree arson after a March 19 fire at the school.

The male student, 16, was arrested after the fire emptied the school. There were no injuries.

Minimal damage was done, school officials said.

Omak firefighters were called about 1:08 p.m. Monday for a fire in a downstairs bathroom near the weight room. The fire, in a toilet paper dispenser, was intentionally set, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.

The Okanogan Fire Department and Omak Police also responded.

“Upon investigation it was found that the fire had originated in a toilet paper dispenser in one of the bathroom stalls,” Koplin said.

The total dollar amount of damage is still undetermined but there was significant smoke damage to the bathroom and some of the adjacent rooms, he said.

“Thanks to the quick work of the Omak Fire Department and the excellent safety systems in place at the Omak High School this incident resulted in no injuries and very little loss of class time at the school,” he said.

Officer Jon Knutson is the investigator.