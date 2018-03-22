Brewster students top math competition, advance to state

— High school students topped several award categories at the Washington State Mathematics Council regional competition Wednesday, March 7.

Junior Nathan Rios took first place in the team problem category, while senior Sandy Equivel, sophomore Bryan Talavera and junior John Benitez all came in second and sophomore Cesar De La Cruz, junior Andy Arevalo and senior Jennifer Perez claimed third.

Rios took first in the topical problems individual category. Talavera received second.

In the topical problems group category, De La Cruz, Arevalo and Perez claimed the win, and Benitez and senior Melissa Corrales came in second.

Rios collected his third first place plaque in the “knowdown,” in which a judge reads a math question and allows 10 seconds for competitors to answer correctly or turn in their name tags.

Perez came in second, and senior Clarissa Zepeda earned third.

Students advancing onto the state competition Saturday, April 21, include Rios, Talavera, Perez and Zepeda.