Brewster students top math competition, advance to state

Brewster High School students who competed in the Washington Mathematics Council regional competition Wednesday, March 7, at the high school include, front from left, junior Nathan Rios, sophomore Bryan Talavera, junior John Benitez and senior Melissa Corrales; back from left, sophomore Cesar De La Cruz, senior Jennifer Perez and junior Andy Arevalo. Competitors not pictured include senior Clarissa Zepeda and senior Sandy Equivel.

BREWSTER — High school students topped several award categories at the Washington State Mathematics Council regional competition Wednesday, March 7.

Junior Nathan Rios took first place in the team problem category, while senior Sandy Equivel, sophomore Bryan Talavera and junior John Benitez all came in second and sophomore Cesar De La Cruz, junior Andy Arevalo and senior Jennifer Perez claimed third.

Rios took first in the topical problems individual category. Talavera received second.

In the topical problems group category, De La Cruz, Arevalo and Perez claimed the win, and Benitez and senior Melissa Corrales came in second.

Rios collected his third first place plaque in the “knowdown,” in which a judge reads a math question and allows 10 seconds for competitors to answer correctly or turn in their name tags.

Perez came in second, and senior Clarissa Zepeda earned third.

Students advancing onto the state competition Saturday, April 21, include Rios, Talavera, Perez and Zepeda.

