Water rights workshops planned

— Workshops on protecting water rights will be offered this spring by the Okanogan Conservation District.

The district is working with Washington Water Trust, Okanogan Land Trust and Trout Unlimited on the workshops.

Dates and locations include:

-March 26 – Noon to 1 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St.

-April 2 – 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

“This workshop will help landowners answer questions they have about water rights, especially if they want to reduce irrigation but are worried about the consequences of not using their entire water right,” said a district announcement “While the concept of ‘use them or lose them’ is real, there are options to preserve water rights.”

Staff from Washington Water Trust and Trout Unlimited will focus on the Trust Water Rights program, an effective way to maintain ownership of water rights without having to irrigate.

Okanogan Conservation District staff will provide details on rebates and other financial incentive programs available to irrigators to save water and reduce electrical bills.

Okanogan Land Trust will discuss opportunities to protect working agricultural lands, wildlife habitats and water resources through conservation easements.

Light refreshments will be provided.