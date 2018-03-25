Soccer: Tonasket comes on strong in second half

Photo by Al Camp
Chris Rivera of Tonasket (10) sends a shot toward Omak’s goal on March 20. In back is Tonasket’s Ramiro Sanchez while at left is David Torres (19). For Omak are Dillon Carlton (12) and Josef Avena (11).
OMAK — The Tonasket High School boys’ soccer team broke open a close game with three second-half goals in a 4-0 non-league victory over Omak on March 20.
The Tigers scored in the 15th minute to lead 1-0 at the half...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment