Chronicle logo

Baseball: Brewster posts shutouts No. 3 and No. 4

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 27, 2018

﻿

SOAP LAKE — Brewster posted two more baseball shutouts this season, this time 13-0 and 23-0 over Soap Lake on March 24.

The Bears have four shutouts in five games this season, three of them being no-hitters...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS