Chronicle logo

Fallen officer remembered on 20th anniversary of his death

Memorial bench pays tribute to Officer Mike Marshall.

Omak Police Department
Memorial bench pays tribute to Officer Mike Marshall.

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, March 27, 2018

﻿

OMAK — Omak Police Officer Mike Marshall was remembered Monday, March 26, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

A a memorial bench dedicated to Marshall was decorated with bright yellow lilies and a photo of Marshall holding a fish was displayed...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS