Omak administrators assess bomb threat and lockdown response

— Last week’s bomb threat at Omak High School that led to lockdowns at that school and the adjacent middle school left school administrators and police satisfied with the way things were handled but also with glimpses of emergency procedures that need improving.

A panel made up of Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin, Superintendent Erik Swanson, high school Principal David Kirk, middle school Principal Michael Porter and district public information officer Sheila Corson talked about the lockdowns and fielded questions from an audience of about 100 parents and community members March 23...