Rally participants call for action against gun violence

— Something needs to be done about gun violence in the United States and the problem isn’t a partisan one, said speakers at a March 24 rally in support of the student-led, nationwide March for Our Lives.

The rally, which drew about 20 people to the gazebo in Legion Park, was called on short notice so people in the mid-valley area could participate locally rather than travel to a previously schedule march in Twisp, said organizer Sandy Vaughn, Tonasket...