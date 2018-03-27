Chronicle logo

Rally participants call for action against gun violence

Participants in the Okanogan rally read from the Parkland students' manifesto.

Photo by Dee Camp
By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, March 27, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Something needs to be done about gun violence in the United States and the problem isn’t a partisan one, said speakers at a March 24 rally in support of the student-led, nationwide March for Our Lives.

The rally, which drew about 20 people to the gazebo in Legion Park, was called on short notice so people in the mid-valley area could participate locally rather than travel to a previously schedule march in Twisp, said organizer Sandy Vaughn, Tonasket...

﻿

﻿

