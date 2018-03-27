Softball: Serles knocks out grand slam for Dawgs

Photo by Al Camp
Maddie Serles of Okanogan is greeted by teammates at home plate after knocking out a grand slam home run against Tonasket on March 23.
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan High School softball team roared out of the gate Friday, speeding past Tonasket, 16-0 in three innings.
“I’m glad we were able to get this game in with league starting next week and Cle Elum (March 24) getting postponed,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said...
