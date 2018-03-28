Community egg hunts planned Saturday

WINTHROP — The Twisp Valley Grange will host its annual egg hunt 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Winthrop Barn and Mac Lloyd Park.

The location was originally planned at Pearrygin Lake State Park.

The hunt will be divided into age groups. The free event includes a barbecue and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Participants should bring containers for collecting eggs and picnic blankets for the park lawn.

Other egg hunts in the area include:

Brewster

An egg hunt kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Brewster Boys & Girls Club, 601 W. Cliff Ave. Pictures with the Easter Bunny, by donation, begin at 9 a.m.

Conconully

The Conconully Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31 in the Conconully State Park, 119 W. Broadway Ave.

Elmer City

The third annual Easter egg hunt will be at 1 p.m. in the town park. Youngsters of all ages are invited, organizers said.

Grand Coulee

The Grand Coulee Senior Center will have its annual Easter basket sale through Friday, March 30, at the center, 203 Main St.

More than 400 baskets were assembled.

Malott

A community egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. in the Malott Park off B&O Road.

Youngsters will be split into three age groups, with first-, second- and third-place prizes offered in each.

The Easter Bunny will be there.

Mansfield

An egg hunt sponsored by the Mansfield Lions Club, Mansfield Sportsman Club and Dale Mills takes place 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Bluestem Park.

Omak

• The Omak-Okanogan Civic League will host its annual egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 31 in Civic League Park.

Organizers remind people to be on time, since the hunt takes less than a minute to complete.

The event features candy-filled eggs, plus prize eggs. Several age categories are planned.

• Jumps R Us Inflatables will host an egg hunt at 2 p.m. March 31 in the horseshoe picnic area of East Side Park.

More than 2,200 filled eggs, including 400 with prizes, will be offered.

Age groups are 1-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-7 years and 8-10 years. Those participating are asked to bring a can of food for the food bank. The Easter Bunny will be there.

• Omak FFA will host an “Easter Ag Hunt” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Omak High School football field off West First Avenue.

Entry is three cans of non-perishable food items. Proceeds benefit the Omak Food Bank.

Oroville

The Oroville Eagles’ Auxiliary will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 2207 Juniper St.

Children up to age 10 are welcome to attend.

Osoyoos, B.C.

The Osoyoos Festival Society will host its 24th annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 31, in and around town.

A breakfast is planned from 8-11 a.m. Children’s games will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. at Osoyoos Elementary School, 8507 68th St.

Other events include a bike and trike judging contest, live music and more.

Pateros

Howard’s on the River will host an egg hunt 10 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at 245 Lakeshore Drive. The restaurant will also offer an Easter brunch menu of pan purdue, prime rib and eggs and smoked brisket hash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside

The Riverside Lighthouse Church will host a family Easter egg hunt in the Riverside Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31.

Bouncy houses, beverages and free hot dogs are planned.

Tonasket

An egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at the school complex, 35 Highway 20.

Youngsters up to second grade will hunt at the tennis courts. Children in third through fifth grades will hunt at the grade school.

Prize eggs will be available in each age group. The Easter Bunny will be there.

The event is coordinated by the American Legion Auxiliary with community support.

Winthrop

On Sunday, April 1, Sun Mountain Lodge will offer an Easter breakfast buffet, 11:30 a.m. egg hunts for children 12 years old or younger and an Easter candy guessing game at the front desk. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m.