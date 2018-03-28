Okanogan County churches plan Easter services

OKANOGAN — Hundreds, if not thousands, of Okanogan County residents will spend Sunday, April 1, feasting on spiral-cut, hickory-smoked honey hams and gathering brightly colored eggs scattered on the lawn.

Easter Sunday also brings many religious events celebrating the resurrection of Christ.

An interdenominational Easter “Sonrise” service is planned for 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at the Omak Memorial Cemetery off North Fourth Avenue.

The public service, coordinated by Christians In Action, includes participation by the Revs. Chris Warren, Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian; Vickie Atchison, Omak Assembly; Mike Wilson, retired, Okanogan Valley Church of the Nazarene, and Elder Rueben Hale, Gospel Hall.

Musicians include Warren, Don and Lyn Pearce, Brenden Warren and Kathleen Christensen.

Organizers urge those attending to dress warmly. Some chairs will be provided, but people also can bring their own.

Christians In Action maintains the Sonshine Cross atop nearby Shellrock Point and sponsors the Gospel Stage at the Omak Stampede in August.

Among other services around Okanogan County are:

Brewster

• Hope Lutheran Church, 1520 Sunset Drive, will have special Holy Week services at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. A breakfast is planned from 9-

10:30 a.m. Sunday. A special Easter worship celebration will follow at 11 a.m.

• The Community Log Church will have a joint Good Friday service with Calvary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Friday, March 30, at 15 N. Sixth St. A joint sunrise service is planned for 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1. An Easter service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Chesaw

An Easter sunrise service is planned at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at 116 Hungry Hollow Road. All are invited to attend.

Cinnamon rolls and a bonfire are planned.

Grand Coulee

An Easter sunrise service is planned at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at Crown Point Overlook off Highway 174.

The service is planned by Grand Coulee Community Church, Faith Community Church and the Church of the Nazarene.

Havillah

A Maundy Thursday service with holy communion is planned at 7 p.m. March 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1608 Havillah Road — east of Tonasket. An Easter service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Breakfast will follow.



Okanogan

• Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2262 Burton Ave., will host a Maundy Thursday service with holy communion at 7 p.m. March 29. A Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 30.

Breakfast is planned at 8:15 on Sunday, followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.

• Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church will participate in a multi-church Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St.



The church will also participate in a Sonrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the Omak Memorial Cemetery on North Fourth Avenue, Okanogan, behind Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2511 Elmway.

• An Easter service is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, April 1 at First Baptist Church of Okanogan, 327 Rose St.

Omak

• Omak First Baptist, 620 Ridge Drive, will host an Easter service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 1.

• The Community Presbyterian Church of Omak will host a community Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. March 29 at 9 S. Birch St.

A Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. March 30. A worship service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 1.

• Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 328 Riverside Drive, will celebrate Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. March 29.

An Easter brunch will be at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter celebration service at 11 a.m.

Oroville

• A Maundy Thursday service with holy communion is planned at 7 p.m. March 29 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1019 Ironwood St. An Easter worship service is set for 9 a.m. Sunday.



• An Easter service is planned for 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 604 Central Ave. A potluck Easter dinner will follow.



“All are welcome to worship with us and share a meal,” the Rev. Marilyn Wilder said.

• The Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St., will host a Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 30. The service will focus on the death of Jesus.

An Easter service with holy communion will be at 9:15 a.m.

• The Oroville Free Methodist Church will have a community sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 1, in Henry Kniss Park, of 16th Avenue.

Breakfast will follow at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall, 1516 Fir St. Sunday school for adults will be at 9:15 a.m., followed by a regular church service and children’s church at 10:15 a.m.

Tonasket

• Hope Lutheran Church, 623 S. Whitcomb Ave., will host a Maundy Wednesday service with holy communion at 7 p.m. March 28. An Easter service is planned at 11 a.m. Sunday.

• The Tonasket Free Methodist Church, 1 Stanton Loop Road, will host a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30.

An outdoor Sonrise service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 1 in the lower parking lot. Finger food snacks and coffee will follow.

An Easter service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and child care will be provided for youngsters through fifth grade at 10:30 a.m.

• A showing of “The Passion of The Christ” will be at 6 tonight at Crossroads Meeting Place, 415 S. Whitcomb Ave. An Easter service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 1.

• The Tonasket Community Church – United Church of Christ, corner of Tonasket Avenue and Fourth Street, will have a Maundy Thursday service at 5 p.m. March 28.

Twisp

• A Holy Thursday Mass will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by adoration until midnight on March 29 at St. Genevieve Catholic Parish, 403 Burgar St.

A Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. March 29, followed by stations of the cross at 5:30 p.m. A soup supper will follow the stations. An Easter service will be at 11 a.m.

The church will join Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 Fifth Street for a vigil Mass at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31.