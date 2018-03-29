Okanogan district investigates harassing note to student

— The Okanogan School District is investigating an incident in which a female middle school student received an anonymous, harassing note.

A photo of the alleged harassing note was posted to social media last night. More than 850 people had shared it of early Thursday morning.

Okanogan Middle School Principal Brett Baum said the incident is under investigation.

“What I can say is that we are doing what we can to support this student and all of our students,” he said.

The district and its schools take bullying, harassment and intimidation threats “very seriously,” he said.

Baum said the incident was reported to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. District officials have spoken with a detective and any information the district finds through its investigation will be shared with the sheriff’s office.

“The Okanogan School District takes student safety very seriously and as such will be working with our students not only to resolve this issue but also to continue teaching our children to work together to end all school violence and threats,” Baum said.

Superintendent Richard Johnson said the district is “extremely concerned that a person would do this.”

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said the incident is under investigation.