Wanted Omak man arrested after allegedly hiding under box spring

— An Omak man, who allegedly attempted to hide from deputies under a box spring, was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on a felony warrant Monday, March 26.

Derrick J. Charley, 24, was reportedly found in a Bridgeport apartment after a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol spotted him. The deputy believed the man had an outstanding felony warrant from the Department of Corrections, Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said.

Charley ran into an apartment in the 400 block of 16th St., where a woman reportedly denied the man was there, the sheriff said. Rather, Michelle A. Olvera-Cruz, 28, of Bridgeport, told deputies the person they saw running was her daughter, he said.

“Clearly it was not,” Gjesdal said.

Once Olvera-Cruz finally consented to allow the deputies in, they found the suspect hiding under a box spring, he said. Charley was arrested without incident, transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked on the warrant, the sheriff said.

Olvera-Cruz was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance and transported to the jail, Gjesdal said. She did not appear on the Okanogan County Jail roster as of press time.

“Admirable and tenacious police work,” Gjesdal said.