Pateros School District superintendent announces June departure

— Superintendent Lois Davies of the Pateros School District recently announced her resignation effective June 30, the end of her current contract year.

Davies has served in that role for about a decade, previously working as a teacher, librarian, technology director and administrative coach for superintendents and principals.

Last year, Davies was president of the Washington Association of School Administrators.

She departs a storied career in the district to pursue an “adventure in leadership and research,” according to a district press release.

“My ten-year journey in this role has been rich and rewarding. There is much to celebrate and remember,” Davies said in a March 28 letter to the school board and staff. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a district and community where supporting kids and building our future is a priority.

“Together, we have walked through many celebrations, tragedies and challenges.”

Pateros School Board members are working with North Central Educational Services District as they consider how to move forward to fill the superintendent vacancy, according to the release.

“In the next three months, we will focus on building a solid transition and see to hear each voice and perspective in how to set the foundation as a solid base for our next steps,” Davies said. “I will still follow and attend community events and celebrations. My love and dedication to Pateros is strong.”