Barbecue restaurant opens in Omak

— PJs Yankee BBQ has opened at 19 E. Apple Ave.

The restaurant, in the former Corner Bistro building, offers barbecued meats, burgers and steaks, said co-owner Patrick Baker.

Barbecue items include ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken, and appetizers and sides range from battered green beans and hush puppies, to fried pickles, deviled eggs, pulled pork nachos, onion rings and several types of potatoes.

Baker and co-owner Jeffery Taylor, both of whom were raised in Omak, said the business got busy very quickly and support from the community has been inspiring. The restaurant opened April 2.

Along with the regular menu, the restaurant offers daily breakfast lunch and dinner specials. Reservations are urged for Friday and Saturday dinners, Baker said.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sundays.