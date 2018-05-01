Chronicle logo

Baseball: Brewster locks up 2B league championship

Trevon Johnson (left) of Lake Roosevelt reaches for the ball as Gage Wilson of Okanogan heads into first base.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

MANSON — Brewster locked up first place in the Central Washington League by topping Manson 8-1 and 16-1 in league baseball play April 28.

The Bears (15-0 league, 15-4 overall) were to finish the regular season hosting Tonasket on May 1 before District 5/6 play starts May 5 in Moses Lake...

