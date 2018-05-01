Baseball: Brewster locks up 2B league championship

Photo by Al Camp
Trevon Johnson (left) of Lake Roosevelt reaches for the ball as Gage Wilson of Okanogan heads into first base.
MANSON — Brewster locked up first place in the Central Washington League by topping Manson 8-1 and 16-1 in league baseball play April 28.
The Bears (15-0 league, 15-4 overall) were to finish the regular season hosting Tonasket on May 1 before District 5/6 play starts May 5 in Moses Lake...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment