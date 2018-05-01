Chronicle logo

Gibson conquers Junior Iditarod sled dog race

Christine Gibson and Team Whiteout, with SteamPunk, Freckles, Twix, LeLu, Rubicon, Nellie, Robin Hood, Oaken and Olaf, comes into EagleSong in the Junior Iditarod.

SUBMITTED PHOTO
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

photo

Christine Gibson

Christine Gibson of Carlton takes a selfie during her first 100-mile race early this year in Oregon.

photo

Julia Redington

Christine Gibson glides along on the first leg of the Junior Iditarod in late February in Alaska.

CARLTON — Christina Gibson kept busy this winter competing in the 150-mile, two-day Iditarod Junior sled dog race and Race to the Sky, a 100-mile, two-leg race.

Gibson, formerly from near Riverside now living near Carlton, competed in the 150-mile, two-day Iditarod Junior in Alaska on Feb...

