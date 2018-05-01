Chronicle logo

Breaking News: PUD commissioners select Taylor as manager

Math night draws Grainger students, parents

Holden Ayers works on an estimation problem.

Lisa Baum
Holden Ayers works on an estimation problem.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Virginia Grainger Elementary School students and their parents learned about math and browsed through books during the school’s All-Star Math Night and Book Fair last week.

“We had a variety of stations for kids and parents to do as well as a chance to go through the book Fair in the library,” said teacher Lisa Baum...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS