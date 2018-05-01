Softball: Okanogan tops Omak in CTL softball

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan's Vivienne Bauer slides safely into third base covered by Omak's Casey Keaton.
OMAK — Okanogan sailed past Omak, 13-1 and 17-0, in a Caribou Trail League softball doubleheader April 27.
“I thought we took care of business,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said...
