Chronicle logo

Breaking News: PUD commissioners select Taylor as manager

Softball: Okanogan tops Omak in CTL softball

Okanogan's Vivienne Bauer slides safely into third base covered by Omak's Casey Keaton.

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan's Vivienne Bauer slides safely into third base covered by Omak's Casey Keaton.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Okanogan’s Jenna Radke, who plays first and fielded a ground ball, flips the softball to second baseman Trinity Wood in a game against Omak on April 27.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak teammates greet Jamie Utt after she hit a home run against Okanogan.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Taralynn Fox of Oroville slugs the softball in a game against Bridgeport.

OMAK — Okanogan sailed past Omak, 13-1 and 17-0, in a Caribou Trail League softball doubleheader April 27.

“I thought we took care of business,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS