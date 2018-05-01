Chronicle logo

Watchdog group wins statewide Key Award

Those present for the Washington Coalition for Open Government Key Award presentation were (front, from left) Mike Fancher, Washington Coalition for Open Government; Okanogan County Watch members George Thornton, Gina McCoy, Isabelle Spohn, Jan Young, Emily Sisson, Rick Gillespie and Katie Haven; (back) Commissioners Jim DeTro, Andy Hover, Chris Branch and Clerk of the Board Lalena Johns.

Washington Coalition for Open Government
The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — The Washington Coalition for Open Government has honored Okanogan County Watch for its open government advocacy efforts in the county.

The group, formerly known as Represent Okanogan County, was presented a Key Award earlier this month...

﻿

﻿

