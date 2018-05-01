Youth ignore weather, ride for saddles at Nespelem Junior Rodeo

Photo by Al Camp
JJ Valee receives a goodie bag from Smokey Bear for competing in mutton bustin' during the Nespelem Junior Rodeo on April 29. Every mutton buster received goodies.
NESPELEM — Mathew Pakootas and Joy Abrahamson took senior all-around titles during the 41st annual Nespelem Junior Rodeo on April 28 and 29.
The rodeo included more than 200 contestants, one of the largest junior rodeos in the state...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment