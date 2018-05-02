CENTER STAGE: Grammy-winning musician wows

For the past few days it seems like I’ve pretty much been living in the car.

Last weekend I traveled more than 600 miles around the region taking in the sights and enjoying a couple days off, while enjoying the beautiful springtime weather.

Friday, I played music up in Twisp for the Methow Valley Backcountry Horsemen’s Association’s annual spring trail ride. It was nice to see so many familiar faces snuggled around the campfire.

Saturday morning, I ventured to the Okanogan County Fairgrounds for the annual Vintage Faire and Okfiberfest. It never ceases to amaze me how many people attend these events. Large crowds waited in the pouring rain for entrance in the events.

Saturday evening, I went up to Conconully, where the Night Riders were performing at the Sit N’ Bull Saloon. It seemed the state park may have had a slight decrease in campers compared to opening weekend of fishing season in previous years.

Sunday morning, after attending in the annual Hoofin’ and Woofin’ race in Riverside, my wife and I headed over to Airway Heights to take in the Charlie Daniels Band concert at Northern Quest Resort Casino.

Daniels, 81, is a member of the County Music Hall of Fame and Grammy Award-winning musician known for his 1979 No. 1 hit song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Throughout the 90-minute musical journey, Daniels performed several of his hit songs including “Simple Man,” “(What This World Needs Is) A Few More Rednecks,” and “Long Haired Country Boy,” before an appreciative audience.

Daniels’ told several short stories invoking humor and whit between songs.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was the singer’s loud personality and patriotism, often bringing the crowd to a standing cheer.

He was accompanied by his five-piece band, which were entertaining in their own rights.

The band performed an instrumental, “Black Ice,” which showcased each musician’s talent. The piece featured an interesting cord progression and melodic line that included rock, jazz and folk influences, along with a solid drum solo.

On a final note: Mark your calendars for July 29, as the Wenatchee Town Toyota Center welcomes rock legend ZZ Top.

Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have played music together for nearly half a century and lay claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, May 10. Enough for this week!

Brock Hires is managing editor of The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via bhires@omakchronicle.com.