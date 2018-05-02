Winthrop airport will close for $5 million runway repair May 14

— Methow Valley State Airport’s 22-year-old runway pavement will be restored this summer.

The airport will close May 14 for about 45 days, as the state Department of Transportation Aviation launches a $5 million rehabilitation project.

Wenatchee-based Selland Construction will replace and rehabilitate the 5,049-foot runway pavement.

The runway is tentatively scheduled to reopen at the end of June to avoid interfering with expected fire season operations, according to WSDOT. Meanwhile, North Cascades Smokejumper Base is prepared to operate out of alternate airports as necessary until construction has been completed.

WSDOT Aviation will issue an airport closure and notice to airmen but will keep the airport’s Automated Weather Observing Station operational.

The Federal Aviation Administration will shoulder 90 percent of the construction costs, and WSDOT Aviation, 10 percent.

The first two phases are scheduled to complete within the first 45 days, and then the runway will be opened for public use with some west side transient ramp access restrictions.

During the first phase, the existing runway pavement will be removed, and new asphalt poured. In addition, a new stormwater drainage system will be installed.

The second phase includes widening the west side transient ramp taxiway connector to meet FAA design standards, improving the taxiway lighting and pouring new pavement there.

The west side transient parking ramp will be rehabilitated in the third phase.

Around spring/summer 2019, the fourth phase kicks off to expand the west general aviation aircraft parking apron to the south.

It represents WSDOT’s largest airport rehabilitation project, as the Methow Valley airport – the largest of 16 WSDOT maintained airports – serves commercial aircraft weighing up to 30,000 pounds.